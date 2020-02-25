As predicted, Democrats in the Oregon Legislature quickly led their climate change bill out onto center stage as soon as the 2020 Legislature convened earlier this month, reigniting a contentious debate over carbon emissions that stymied much of the 2019 session.
As predicted, Republican senators boycotted the Legislature on Monday in protest, denying a quorum and preventing any action on cap-and-trade legislation. Senate Republican spokeswoman Kate Gillem said they may return once they are assured the bill will be referred to Oregon voters.
The idea behind the Democrats’ effort — to slash the state’s carbon emissions and help reverse climate change — is commendable. Yet, the carbon emissions effort always suffered from a lack of perspective, not science. The truth is the largest carbon producers in the world don’t exist in Oregon or even here in the United States, but overseas in places like China.
Oregon’s carbon footprint is tiny when compared to other nations, so the obvious question has always been, what gains, or benefits would such an Oregon emission limit deliver to the nation and the world? The answer is none. Making statements about a hot point issue is fine, even admirable, but we believe this legislation will have an extraordinarily adverse impact that far outweighs the tiny reduction in total global carbon emissions it would create.
Even with the concessions made to soften the effects of the legislation on rural industries and communities, it carries the very real potential of expanding the chasm between urban and rural Oregon interests. It could, in fact, create an unbridgeable divide with long-term consequences. The legislation, regardless of its noble origins, will further divide our state, not unify it.
A better plan would be to fully embrace our existing robust hydroelectric — the original clean energy — infrastructure on the Snake and Columbia rivers. Added to that should be a more in-depth effort to plant more trees than any other state in the union and for politicians on both sides of the political fence to work together to find a universally accepted solution to the climate challenge that a clear majority of our state can get behind.
Our fear is this legislation will leave a legacy of bitterness and create a broken alliance between voters and those they elected. If the current Democratic carbon emission legislation is as good an idea as advertised, then put it before the voters of the state, as Republican legislators have suggested. A vote to enact this legislation on purely partisan lines, though, could destroy any last shred of goodwill and make Oregon’s political landscape radioactive for decades to come.
We believe Democratic and Republican lawmakers want to do the right thing. To do the right thing means shelving this piece of legislation, and then focusing on the art of the possible instead of the impossible.
