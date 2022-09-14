Any American over the age of 30 (and many younger ones as well) can probably tell you exactly what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001, when they first heard the shattering news of the worst terror attack ever perpetrated on U.S. soil. As the day wore on, we were all transfixed by the news reports that gradually made clear the staggering extent of the destruction: hijacked airliners used as weapons against the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Another, intended to strike either the U.S. Capitol or the White House, brought down in an empty Pennsylvania field by courageous passengers determined to thwart the hijackers’ designs. All told, nearly 3,000 lives lost.
It was a devastating blow against this country. And yet, out of our initial and enduring grief there came a renewed sense of unity and purpose. We rallied around a president who vowed to bring the terrorists to justice. We accepted the need for new security measures at airports. We stood in the seventh inning at baseball games to sing “America the Beautiful.” We rediscovered what it meant to be an American.
How far away that sense of unity seems now, when our country is riven by such deep political divisions.
This past Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Let it serve as a reminder of all that we lost on that dark day. But let it also serve as a reminder of how great this country can be when we come together as one people and that, whatever our differences may be, we are all Americans.
A new feature
A few months back, we surveyed our readers to get feedback on how we were doing as a newspaper, including both what we were doing well and what we could do to get better. Two messages that came through loud and clear were that readers wanted to see more “good news” feature stories and more coverage of outlying communities.
Last week we started a new feature that we hope will bolster our coverage in both those categories. We call it “Grant County Neighbors,” and the idea is to bring you features on local folks from all over our county, especially those who might not ordinarily be in the newspaper. Our goal is to bring you a new installment every week.
We believe that everybody has a story to tell, and by bringing you stories about ordinary people from every corner of Grant County, we hope to give all our readers a greater sense of community. Do you have a Grant County neighbor you’d like us to profile? Email your suggestions to editor@bmeagle.com.
In case you missed it, you can read last week’s Grant County Neighbors feature on Kelly Collins on our website. Coming up this week, watch for a story about Sam and Bailey McCracken, a pair of Grant County teens who excel in the rodeo arena.
