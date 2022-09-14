Any American over the age of 30 (and many younger ones as well) can probably tell you exactly what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001, when they first heard the shattering news of the worst terror attack ever perpetrated on U.S. soil. As the day wore on, we were all transfixed by the news reports that gradually made clear the staggering extent of the destruction: hijacked airliners used as weapons against the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Another, intended to strike either the U.S. Capitol or the White House, brought down in an empty Pennsylvania field by courageous passengers determined to thwart the hijackers’ designs. All told, nearly 3,000 lives lost.

It was a devastating blow against this country. And yet, out of our initial and enduring grief there came a renewed sense of unity and purpose. We rallied around a president who vowed to bring the terrorists to justice. We accepted the need for new security measures at airports. We stood in the seventh inning at baseball games to sing “America the Beautiful.” We rediscovered what it meant to be an American.

