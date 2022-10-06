Everybody loves getting money in the mail, right? Well, sure. Except sometimes the money comes with strings attached. And that can create problems.
The Blue Mountain Eagle recently received a letter complimenting us on some of our government watchdog coverage and urging us to investigate some goings-on at a certain local government body. So far, so good. We are, we must admit, susceptible to flattery, and we always appreciate a good story tip. What’s more, this tip came with some solid, verifiable documentation.
It also came with a tidy sum, in cash, to help defray the costs of our investigative journalism.
And therein lies the problem.
Over the years, American newspapers have carved out a vital niche in our democracy as independent watchdogs of government conduct. The key word there is “independent.” Our effectiveness as watchdogs depends on our integrity, and that integrity will quickly be called into question if we are perceived to be picking and choosing the targets of our investigations for financial reasons.
Don’t get us wrong. Newspapers these days face significant financial challenges, and an increasing number of news organizations are turning to new business models that include charitable donations. But we must be extremely careful to make sure those donations come with no expectation that we will cover stories in a certain way or cover some stories and not others.
As journalists, we are called to report the news without fear or favor – fairly, accurately and impartially. One of the pillars of the Society of Professional Journalists’ code of ethics, which we strive to follow at all times, is to act independently. Among other things, that means we can’t accept gifts, favors, fees or special treatment, because to do so could compromise our impartiality and damage our credibility. We can’t afford to let that happen — no matter how much we might need the cash.
So, to the generous soul who sent us the money, thank you very much, but we can’t accept it. You did not sign your name or put a return address on the envelope, but we’re guessing you still have a copy of your letter on your computer. We’d like to ask you to bring a copy of your letter down to our office so we can confirm your identity and return your well-meant donation. And then we can have a face-to-face discussion about the concerns that prompted you to write us, and how best to address them.
