Cattle ranchers in Oregon’s wolf country face a dilemma when a calf or cow turns up dead: Report it to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and time the response with a calendar, or ignore it and eat the cost of the animal.
That’s not much of a choice, particularly because wolves have been in Oregon for 14 years now. That’s plenty of time for the state’s wildlife managers to come up with a better system for determining how a cow or calf died.
Fewer ranchers are even bothering to report wolf attacks on their cattle. The state’s own statistics show that.
Nearby sheriff’s offices say they are ready, willing and able to inspect the carcasses and determine a cause of death. Even the state’s top carnivore biologist says a wolf attack looks like a “bomb went off.” It doesn’t sound like it takes a Ph.D. in wildlife management to determine whether a calf was killed by a wolf.
Environmentalists, who side with state biologists, say, in so many words, that sheriff’s deputies can’t be trusted to investigate a depredation because ranchers will pressure them.
That, of course, is nonsense. Sheriff’s deputies are trained to investigate all sorts of crime scenes, including murders. If they can do that, they can surely check out a dead calf.
Yet the state insists only its biologists can do the inspections.
The only problem with that is the delay in getting a state biologist to the scene of a depredation. It can take days, which allows scavengers to strip the carcass and destroy the evidence.
The state faces two challenges.
The first: ODFW is understaffed. The department has just hired three people who will be spread across the entire state. And once the reality of budget cuts brought on by the COVID-19 shutdowns take hold, the odds of adding more staff — or even keeping staff — will likely shrink.
The second: Most depredations take place in the back country. Getting there is often not quick or easy. That’s why a local sheriff’s deputy could just do the inspection and take pictures. If state biologists feel the need to follow up, they could do that on their own schedule.
We realize the state biologists are excited about having their very own wolves to manage, but it seems to us that they spend more time trying to manage ranchers than the wolves.
Especially in the eastern one-third of the state where the federal Endangered Species Act no longer forces everyone to put up with wolves that repeatedly kill cattle, the state needs to step up its activities. The department comes across as wolf apologists instead of managers.
As the wolf population continues to increase in Oregon — at least 158 are in the state, mainly in the northeastern corner — we urge ODFW to allow sheriff’s deputies to help them investigate depredations. It’s not difficult, and some of the deputies have more experience with wolves and livestock than the state’s biologists. Others can be trained.
For ranchers, a lot of money is at stake in the form of dead cattle. For the state’s biologists, their credibility is at stake.
