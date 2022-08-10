This year’s wet spring and slow-starting summer delayed the inevitable, but we all knew that couldn’t last: Fire season arrived in Oregon at the beginning of August.

Here in Grant County, the most significant wildfire we’ve seen so far has been the Beech Creek Fire, which started Aug. 1 along both sides of Highway 395 North between Mt. Vernon and Long Creek, burning in brush and timber. But thanks to quick, decisive action by fire management officials – along with some timely assistance from local property owners and mostly moderate weather conditions – the blaze has been held in check.

