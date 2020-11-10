The Blue Mountain Eagle will be printed on a different press going forward, but the same people will still be creating the same newspaper for our customers.
With a change in the economic outlook, the Eagle’s parent company, EO Media Group, is switching printing operations for efficiency.
The Eagle will now be printed in Prineville, but little will change for our customers.
The same local staff will be creating the same newspaper covering Grant County issues to be delivered by mail on the same day, every Wednesday. (This week, the paper was delayed to subscribers because the post office was closed Wednesday for the Veterans Day holiday.)
There will be a couple changes our customers may notice.
The newspaper pages will be about an inch shorter than our old editions. But don’t worry. We will still fill those pages with your local news.
Our deadlines will also be a few hours earlier than they were previously. We will now be finishing up the newspaper first thing Tuesday mornings.
Please try to get all advertising, event listings and news information to us as soon as possible to ensure we have time to take care of it. If you know you’d like to get something in the paper, reach out to us ahead of time to let us know or inquire about deadlines.
When possible, schedule all advertising by the Friday before publication. Any last-minute advertising for our Wednesday edition needs to be scheduled by first thing Monday morning.
Once ads are scheduled, they should be finalized and approved by close of business Monday.
Classified text ads will still be accepted until 10 a.m. Monday mornings.
The deadline for legal notices, letters to the editor, event listings and other news items remains 5 p.m. Fridays.
Always submit any obituaries as soon as you can. If they are over 300 words, they must be built as ads and paid for, so they need to be in first thing Monday morning to meet ad deadlines. If they are under 300 words, they are free and we’ll do our best to get them in that week’s paper, but we cannot guarantee that if they are not received by first thing Monday morning.
If you have any questions about the printer switch or new deadlines, give us a call at 541-575-0710.
News and general questions can also be directed to editor@bmeagle.com.
Advertising questions can be directed to ads@bmeagle.com.
Account, payment, classified, legal notice and other customer service questions can be directed to office@bmeagle.com.
The same local team from the same local company will respond to all of your questions.
Kim Kell, Alix Hand, Steven Mitchell, Rudy Diaz and our dependable delivery driver Gary Gregg look forward to continuing to serve you.
The Eagle has been in this community for more than 150 years, and this change will help ensure we’re here for the next 150.
Thank you for your support, and thank you for reading the Blue Mountain Eagle.
