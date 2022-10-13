Here at the Blue Mountain Eagle, we take pride in bringing you a wide variety of content. Most of the stories and photos you see in our pages are produced by our newsroom staff, which consists of two reporters and one editor. In addition, we have half a dozen or so local columnists who produce “Grant County Seniors,” “Shooting the Breeze,” “Off the Beaten Path” and “Farmer’s Fate.” And of course we also draw on some of our sister EO Media Group newspapers, such as the East Oregonian out of Pendleton and the La Grande Observer, for stories and commentary on issues that affect our region.

For many years we have broadened our offerings still further with a pair of national publications that are inserted in the paper on a monthly basis: Relish, a food-focused periodical packed with recipes and cooking tips, and Spry Living, a compendium of health, wellness and lifestyle advice mixed with inspirational stories. Sadly, both publications are going away. The Arena Group, which publishes both titles, recently informed us that they will no longer be produced after this month. We know that many of our readers are fond of Relish and Spry, and we’re sorry that we will no longer be able to provide these periodicals as part of your Blue Mountain Eagle subscription.

