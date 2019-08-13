A time-honored tradition that hearkens back to a simpler time, a county fair typically serves as a demarcation line between the end of summer and the start of school. The fair is sort of that milestone of the summer, a place in time that signals the last big local event until autumn.
The Grant County Fair opens today in John Day, and if you get the chance, we urge you to stop by. That’s because there will be plenty of features for just about everyone of any age.
From across the county, young people will converge as FFA and 4-H members show their steers, lambs, hogs and rabbits. The youth — and their parents and siblings — have spent countless hours preparing their animals for final judging. These young people illustrate another one of those long-standing elements to a county fair: hard work in the heat and dust to accomplish a long-term goal.
In addition to the entertainment and activities throughout the day, Parmalee will headline this year’s concert Friday night. The fair has done a great job bringing in entertainment to add another draw.
And if you haven’t seen the freestyle bullfighting, it’s something you have to see.
A stop at the fair is also not just about the entertainment or the animals. In a real way the fair represents the quintessential fabric of Americana. In a sense the Grant County Fair is a way to see the values — hard work and determination — we all cherish at work.
Not only have all the kids invested so much of their time, the fair staff has done a great job on several projects to get the fairgrounds looking great.
Besides all of that, though, going to the fair is just a good time. Fair food, meeting up with friends and seeing a daughter or grandson show their prized steer are all part of the ambience of a local event that really has no peer.
Take a little time out this week to visit the 110th Grant County Fair.
