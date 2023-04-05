All too often these days we hear about businesses struggling to keep their doors open due to a lack of willing and qualified workers. And then there’s the flip side of that sad refrain: too many young people leaving the small, rural communities of Eastern Oregon in search of opportunities they just can’t find at home.

How refreshing it was, then, to hear about an innovative effort to flip the script on both of those depressing narratives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.