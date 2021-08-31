When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown reinstituted the mandate that Oregonians must wear masks to halt the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant that threatens to overwhelm hospitals in some areas, she singled out rural elected officials for not taking steps to curb the spread of the virus.
“I expected local elected officials to step up and do the right thing,” Brown said. “What is clear is they are not taking action. That is why we are moving forward.”
Brown has misjudged many local officials who have refused to institute their own mask mandates. They did take action in the interest of their constituents — just not in the way preferred by the governor. Whether they made the right choice will never be known because Brown has made the opposite decision for them.
It is also wrong to suggest that vaccination resistance is found mostly in rural areas, or that it is the result of misinformation or misguided ideology.
It is true when measured as a percentage, the rates of COVID-19 vaccination are lower in Oregon’s rural counties than the urban counties. It is also true that many rural communities, particularly in the east, are more openly resistant to Salem’s mandates. But, by sheer numbers, the bulk of the state’s unvaccinated adults live in more urban areas.
Our combing of state data shows more than half of unvaccinated adults — 56% — live in the state’s five most populous, and most liberal, counties. That suggests to us that deciding not to get a COVID-19 shot is more of a matter of personal choice than an ideological statement.
We have said at the outset that people who are able should get vaccinated. While we respect the right of informed adults to weigh their own options and decide what is right for themselves, we think the vaccine is the best option.
Turning COVID-19 vaccinations into a right/left, rural/urban battle is a mistake — one that will only harden the resolve of many who are yet to be vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.