To the Editor:
This past Veteran's Day saw many acts of kindness and appreciation to our veterans. Too many to list all, but free meals from restaurants, meals and recognition from students at schools, handmade Quilts of Valor given to vets, handiwork on homes and firewood delivered. Again, so many acts of help and recognition to our veterans show the great appreciation from our Grant County citizens for their freedom and security. May God continue to bless America.
Dave Traylor
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.