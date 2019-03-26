To the Editor:
Definition: "... a statement of the meaning of a word or word group or sign or symbol ..." The definition is from Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary!
Right: "... something to which one has a just claim: as a: the power or privilege to which one is justly entitled ... b (2): the property interest possessed under law or custom and agreement in an intangible thing ..." Again Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary!
Privilege: "a right or immunity granted as a peculiar benefit, advantage, or favor: PREROGATIVE ..."
All meanings and definitions contained in this letter are from the above-mentioned dictionary.
Guarantee: "... 2: to engage for the existence, permanence, or nature of: undertake to do or secure ... 3: to give security to ..."
Our nation was established as a republic, and in a republic the electorate has the sovereign power to elect representatives that are responsible to them. (The people.)
The Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land. We have elected officials and representatives in our state legislature that presume to place themselves above that law and to enforce on the people their own standards and unconstitutional laws. Some of these laws go directly against the rights and privileges guaranteed by our constitutional government. SB501 is one of these erroneous pieces of legislation they want to force on all our law-abiding people by which many would become criminals unless they comply to probable buy-back or confiscation schemes that must assuredly follow.
The Second Amendment to our Constitution states, “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
Infringe: "1: to encroach upon in a way that violates law or the rights of another ... 2 obs: DEFEAT, FRUSTRATE ..."
SB501 would commit unlawfully all the above against we the people.
Michael Christensen
John Day
