To the Editor:
The Moores, the Reeds and the Medlins homesteaded in the Fox Valley in the late 1800s.
With all seven generations of our family, we have regarded Raddue as our melting pot destination.
Raddue was a place for hunting, fishing, picking huckleberries, the fiddle and guitar music playing around the campfire and a safe haven for everyone to come and enjoy our heritage.
This year was intended to gather all of our family at Raddue and celebrate our lives and a special birthday for a family member.
The Raddue Campground was inaccessible to everyone that traveled so far, and a promise of a birthday wish was not kept.
Let’s put into perspective what is really important to us. Our heritage, our family and the sacred places our generations have been able to enjoy.
Cheryl Renner
Boise, Idaho
(0) comments
