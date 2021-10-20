Forty-two years ago, my wife and I bought a farm west of John Day. Not having been raised on a farm, I knew I would need considerable direction to make the grazing/hay operation successful. Shortly, I found a resource in the Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Twenty-six years ago, SWCD hired Pat Holliday to fill a position titled “administrative assistant.” I watched as Pat gained experience and knowledge that far exceeded her modest title.
For that to happen, the employee must come with curiosity, intelligence, a good memory, a sense of responsibility, skill in collaboration, be a good listener and get satisfaction in becoming a drive gear for success. Pat brought all of these.
In addition, through her management/marriage partnership with Grant County rancher Ken Holliday, she has authentic boots on the ground experience; she’s “been there, done that.”
This summer, I had an unwelcome invasion of the noxious weed white top, so it was off to SWCD. Pat serves the front counter and she listened to my problem. Then she left for a moment and returned with containers of herbicide, surfactant, plus instructions. Throughout, her conversation was sprinkled with numerous chuckles interrupted by occasional cheerful laughter.
While she was away for the supplies, I related to another staff member some of Pat’s stellar qualities and how essential she was to the SWCD mission. As I did this, I noticed that manager Kyle Sullivan, at a nearby desk, was overhearing my comments. On his face was a smile and he was nodding his head up and down vigorously.
Back at the farm, I followed Pat’s directions and then returned periodically to see the white top turn from green to light tan, and then wither and die.
I’m convinced that the services this agency provides for the Grant County agricultural community certainly exceeds the tax dollars needed for its support.
