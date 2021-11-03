To the editor:

Joe Blo works down at the sawmill piling lumber. He works 40 hours a week and makes, let’s say, $18 an hour, or roughly $2,880 a month before taxes.

Joe Biden works at the White House doing nothing. He works (?) hours a week and makes $400,000 a year with probably no taxes, plus benefits — medical, Air Force One and on and on!

So after nine months, Joe Blo has moved enough lumber to build God knows how many houses while Joe Biden has screwed up so bad he has ruined God knows how many American lives.

Something is not right here and needs to be corrected real soon.

We are on the edge of ruin and people need to wake up and realize this.

Eddy L. Negus

Prairie City

