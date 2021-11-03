Biden has America on the edge of ruin Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor:Joe Blo works down at the sawmill piling lumber. He works 40 hours a week and makes, let’s say, $18 an hour, or roughly $2,880 a month before taxes.Joe Biden works at the White House doing nothing. He works (?) hours a week and makes $400,000 a year with probably no taxes, plus benefits — medical, Air Force One and on and on!So after nine months, Joe Blo has moved enough lumber to build God knows how many houses while Joe Biden has screwed up so bad he has ruined God knows how many American lives.Something is not right here and needs to be corrected real soon.We are on the edge of ruin and people need to wake up and realize this.Eddy L. NegusPrairie City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe Biden Joe Blo Industry Carpentry Lumber White House God America Tax Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFired Grant County deputy’s rape trial delayedJohn Day revamps city governmentGrant County man dies from COVID-19Two indicted on felony charges related to illegal marijuana operationRobert G. CoombsHermiston Assembly rebrands with new nameGary PryceDayville Mercantile owner fighting to stave off foreclosure amid 125th anniversaryCops and Courts: Oct. 27, 2021State launches ethics probe of Grant School Board Images Videos
