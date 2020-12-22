To the Editor:
A recent letter to the editor criticized the pastor of a vibrant church here in Mt. Vernon for recognizing election fraud in some of the battle ground states, and for supporting a man like President Trump. The writer believed that evangelical Christians should not support a “liar” like President Trump.
Wayne Grudem, Ph.D., professor of theology and biblical studies at Phoenix Seminary, summarizes our evangelical position as follows: “If in a second term Donald Trump acts in the way he has acted in his first term, this will bring a continued strong economy, a strengthened military, better trade terms with other nations, a secure border, more originalist judges, stronger protections for unborn children, strong employment and wage growth, greater energy independence, greater school choice ... protection of religious freedoms.”
He, further (as reported in World Magazine), has studied "20 or 30" lies listed on a website that supposedly keeps track of every lie of President Trump. He could not find a legitimate lie in those 20 supposed lies.
President Trump has surrounded himself with evangelicals on his cabinet: Secretary of HUD, Dr. Ben Carson; Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo; and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany — who was preceded by Sarah Huckabee Sanders — solid evangelical Christians all. So far as I can tell, Joe Biden has not chosen one evangelical Christian to his cabinet; they are all secular progressives.
We have gotten used to politically incorrect statements, coupled with beneficial policies. What we are going to get is politically correct statements, coupled with ruinous policies.
Reg LeQuieu
Mt. Vernon
Editor's note: Attorney General Bill Barr, appointed by President Donald Trump, said Monday there was no basis for seizing voting machines and that he stands by his previous statement there was no widespread voter fraud that could have affected the outcome of the presidential election. In an interview with World Magazine, Grudem said, "...I looked at The Washington Post's list of what it calls 16,000-some 'lies' Trump has spoken and examined 20 or 30 of them. They're what I'd call conclusions drawn by a hostile interpreter of words that a sympathetic listener would understand in a positive way. President Trump is often not careful in some of the things he says. He is given to exaggeration. Sometimes he's made a statement after being given inaccurate information. I'm not sure he's ever intentionally affirmed something he knows to be false, which is how I define a lie..."
