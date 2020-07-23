To the Editor:
I have been thinking about signs on businesses that say "no shoes, no shirt, no service." People obey those signs. I am not sure why stores and restaurants have that policy. To my knowledge, bare feet and a bare chest are not known to be a health hazard. Well, maybe if someone uses their bare feet to eat instead of their hands, that would be a health hazard to that person.
But, I have never heard anyone declaring that they have a right to be barefooted or shirtless when they shop or eat, or seen anyone marching into a business shirtless or shoeless to show their independence.
But, during a pandemic, a bare mouth, out of which an invisible, deadly virus can spew and infect others? "No mask, no service?" Revolt! Recall the governor! Storm the Capitol!
If the sign, during a pandemic, said, "Wear a shirt and pull it over your nose and mouth when you enter, or hold a shoe over your mouth and nose when you enter, or no service" that might be the compromise that will save lives.
Nancy Nickel
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.