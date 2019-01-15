To the Editor:
In 1993, Congress declared the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday as a "National Day of Service." The Corporation for National and Community Service (Americorps and other services corps) is charged with coordinating efforts to carry out this mission. I know of no organized plan here in Grant County. Hopefully next year there will be one. This coming Monday, Jan. 21, folks can help an elderly neighbor with a chore, take a meal to a shut-in, call the senior center and commit to be a volunteer to deliver meals (541-575-2949) or perform any other kind of service that they feel fit and moved to perform. In 1967, King said, "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear." By commemorating King's birthday with service to others, his legacy will be honored, not in song, but in action.
Nancy Nickel
John Day
