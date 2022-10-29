Government is only a governing body, not a public land owner. “We the People” are the owners of public land. Elected government officials shrug off obligations of their office to non-elected representatives who hand it down, layer by layer, to local representatives, who forget they are simply glorified hired help justifying their positions by composing never-ending rules and regulations in a book that requires a forklift to move.
In the Associated Press on Wednesday, the situation with a local escaped prescribed burn that destroyed private land was reported by Andrew Selsky. The story attacked the Hammonds and Bundys (why did it avoid Finicum?) in a rambling discourse attempting blame-shifting from the Forest Service to private parties despite very similar circumstances.
Prescribed burns have frequently escaped public lands managed by the Forest Service and are usually justified because it overlaps on another planned burn or the “let it burn” mentality comes into play. Public land is being burned by carelessly ignited or unchecked natural ignition fires and no one is held responsible. Merchantable timber is destroyed, wildlife dies, watersheds fail, local economy suffers, and there is no compensation. There was compensation for COVID-related losses, so why were “we the people” not compensated for destruction to our publicly owned land, not to mention private homes and land from the Canyon Creek complex?
Our duly-elected Sheriff McKinley and District Attorney Carpenter have my full support by doing their job dictated by law and in facing the criticism from governmental hired help at any of the myriad of layers. If anyone attempts to pick my missive apart in myopic parcels, you have my support to file them in a personal receptacle.
