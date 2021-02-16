Old Glory did some duty, I have never seen before
Old Glory did some duty, my heart and soul deplore
I have seen her waving half-mast, to honor those that died
But, not banner for betrayal, while our nation watched and cried
Old Glory did some duty, in the hands of hostile few
Old Glory did some duty, in the grasp of hands that coup
I have seen her tucked and folded, and clutched by widowed hands
But, not in wretched servitude, to insurgent hostile bands
Old Glory did some duty, far beyond the pale
She was corrupted and conscripted, and democracy assailed
I have seen our beloved banner, guard and praise our border
But, I have never seen Old Glory, bludgeon law and order
Old Glory did some duty, which disgraced our nation's mall
She shared this field of conflict, with banners held as tall
I have seen her gladly flapping, with the answers in the wind
But, not endorse despotic swagger, to redoubt what Dixie sinned!
Old Glory did some duty, within historic halls
She flouted fidelities’ virtue, to submit to proud-boy brawls
I have seen her drape the coffins, of heroic hearts now still
But, not breach a cowered Congress, to kidnap or to kill
Old Glory did some duty, for which she was not to blame
She will fold 13 times for Sicknick, and renounce the hands of shame
I have seen her raised for valor, in the grasp of Ira Hayes
But, as this forsaken Pima Indian, PROTECT … or count her days!
•••
The Raven-ous Rebellion
Once upon a midday dreary, while they counted votes yet wary
Over many a fierce and furious volume of forgotten horror…
While we watched no longer napping, suddenly there came a rapping,
As of someone loudly rapping, rapping at Our Chamber’s door
Tis some vanquisher we muttered, rapping at Our Chamber’s door—
ONLY THIS, BUT NEVERMORE!
Submitted at the request of a reader in the Ritter area. In honor of Officer Sicknick, his flag folded 13 times.
Wayne Spletstoser
Shedd
