To the Editor:
Saw the smouldering remains of the tennis shoe tree Jan. 2 on Highway 26, about milepost 88. It has been the source of smiles and pictures by visitors for years, but someone decided to torch it. It took some effort to drive up there and do that. Too bad the person, or persons, who did this couldn't direct their efforts to something good. Pretty sad.
Mary Brown
Prairie City
(0) comments
