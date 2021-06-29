To the Editor:
There appears to be a new player in the game of fools. The prospective petition to recall duly elected Grant County Judge Scott Myers is amateurish and sophomoric in content and intent. The terms in Mr. Walker's petition indicate Judge Myers has god-like control over the events of Grant County. The term "quorum" appears outside of his English repertoire or his mentors' intellect. One man does not decide the fate of Grant County, so why are these ankle-biting accusations aimed at only one court member? As to the lame interpretation of an oath of office, which is shared by all members of the court, it's not limited to the judge to indulge in redundant meetings on demands of one city council's incessant badgering for special financial considerations.
Collaboration, financial issues and county personnel actions require a court quorum decision. "Invest in economic development" seems to be reminiscent of the complaint from John Day based on the quorum's denial to obligate county taxpayer dollars to the city's unceasing extravagances and failure to perform maintenance on streets and utilities. The loss of economy and population decline can be attributed to the state's COVID-19 shutdown, the federal government's bowing before environmentalists and shutting down of mills due to lack of timber sales and the list goes on. Not meeting with other duly elected officials? There are three duly elected county officials. How choosey are you? Refusal to collaborate, financial mismanagement, lack of transparency — who are we talking about here? Do Walker's backers have a mirror?
Folks need to concentrate in the here and now, not some perceived slight, slander or mistake in judgement of a quorum in the past. Consider: the governor can appoint a replacement judge if this petition succeeds. The results can be nasty because she does not like conservative Grant County. How about "no"?
Judy Kerr
Canyon City
