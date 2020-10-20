To the Editor:
Just a couple of quotes that still apply to our time from wise men. The first is from Abraham Lincoln: "From whence shall we expect the approach of danger? Shall some trans-Atlantic military giant step the earth and crush us at a blow? Never. All the armies of Europe and Asia ... could not by force take a drink from the Ohio River or make a track on the Blue Ridge in the trial of a thousand years. No,if destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men ,we will live forever or die by suicide." The next quote is attributed to Ben Franklin when asked "Well, doctor, what have we got—a republic or a monarchy?" to that he replied, "A republic, if you can keep it." My question is: Can we keep it? I believe it is worth keeping, and our voices and votes count so let's try.
Cal Christensen
John Day
