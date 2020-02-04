To the Editor:
At the Jan. 28 John Day City Council meeting, I was astonished to find that the city was going after more money through yet more taxing districts. There is no end to it. The taxpayers in the city will pay directly or indirectly in four of these districts. The rest of us will get hit by at least three of the current taxing districts. In addition to a taxing district for a pool, another possible project is to add basketball courts on the end of the proposed swimming pool project. It could add more financial burdens for Grant School District and the John Day Canyon City Parks and Rec District. This was done to complete their original design to a multimillion dollar project that was pretty much a no-go solution. This is yet another project planned to increase the number of unfinished projects and very little has been accomplished. Not adult responsible planning. And the city's greenhouse could continue to lose money. Kudos to Steve Schutte for bringing up the concern of the many unfinished projects before starting others. The first comment against a plan of their current manager that I have heard. There is no end of their overreach, and no respect for any of the county’s taxpayers. A revolution started.
Bob Pereira
John Day
