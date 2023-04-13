I’ve done some good reading lately and have come across some quotes I believe worth passing on, which are appropriate to our day. They’re from former Americans with some good insight into possible future conditions in America and guardians against them.
I would like to begin with one from James Madison, our fourth American president, and I quote: “I believe there are more instances of the abridgment of the freedoms of the people by gradual and silent encroachments of those in power than by violent and sudden usurpation.” That sounds right.
How about this one by Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president? “We the people are the rightful masters of both the Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” What a concept.
How about old Mark Twain? Let’s not cancel him or his writings. He is quoted as saying: “Loyalty to the country always. Loyalty to the government when it deserves it.” Wise indeed, I would say. You can quote me on that one.
And then there is our first American president, quoted as saying, “The Constitution is the guide which I never will abandon” — George Washington, general in our Revolutionary War.
Now, if this is true and the Constitution is still our guide and supreme law of our land, how about this from Article II, Section 4 of that document? “Section 4. The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Well, as I have heard it said, “If the shoe fits, wear it.” I don’t really know who to quote on that one.
