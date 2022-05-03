I believe in the future of Grant County and John Day. For families. For kids. For everyone who works hard to make it an amazing community. I am writing to encourage votes for the pool bond.
Before moving to John Day I had heard about the pool. Our friends shared about amazing summers their children had at the pool and on swim team. As our three kids grew up they learned to swim at Gleason Pool (and Best Western) — they loved the pool. Summers on the swim team were a highlight — early morning workouts, friends, camping for swim meets. I loved watching the kids cheer on each other — older kids cheering young’uns who could barely finish one lap. I can still hear the cheering and see the smiles as I write this.
Small towns are about coming together, developing community, honoring the past while building a future. Gleason Pool was part of that. Now there is a chance to create that future. Yes, it costs money to build a new pool — less than $5 per month for over half the property owners. A bond for $4 million would bring $2 million state Legislature funding — a huge win for Grant County. As a physician I daily encourage my patients to increase their physical activity — for emotional, spiritual and physical well-being. A pool is one important option for all of us, including our kids, especially during the warm summers.
As people visit Grant County they would see the community pride — new projects, a new pool, the improved Kam Wuh Chung site. Future families will look for a community that believes in itself, that invests in the future.
Even though I only get to return occasionally, I know the incredible value of a pool to this community. I encourage you to believe in the future, invest in the future, work together to create the future in Grant County. Vote yes for the pool bond.
Andrew Janssen, MD
Hillsboro
Editor's note: Dr. Janssen was a physician at Blue Mountain Hospital from 2005 to 2015 and continues to provide ER coverage at the hospital.
