To the Editor:
This week, as I count down the last few days of my 30-day sentence here in Cell Block 400 in Canyon City, I can't help but notice that fentanyl is at the forefront of nearly every news story.
I've been hearing about fentanyl for years now as heroin manufacturers are known to cut their expensive product with this inexpensive synthetic toxin which, as I understand it, does basically the same thing (ruin your complexion, make you wanna sleep, and make you super-addicted). I paid little notice to this fact as it had no bearing on me or those of my ilk (or so I thought).
For a couple of years I've heard ridiculous rumors that fentanyl was being put in crystal methamphetamines. Well, I took no heed of these reports as the mere thought of mixing this evil toxin with my amphetamines was simply preposterous. Even sitting here, knowing what I know, it still makes no sense — or cent$, if you will.
What I know is this: The wrecking of my motorbike that led to this incarceration required me to be flown out to Boise (twice), where the wonderful folks at St. Al's saved my life (twice)!
A tox screen was done at St. Al's, and fentanyl was the thing that jumped out at me. Anyone who knows me knows that I'd not take an opioid, nor any fentanyl, even at gunpoint. I didn't even take the pain meds prescribed to me by St. Al's. (I'm more of a bourbon and gummy guy.)
So, in summation, I guess my point would be this: Tweakers, take heed. Notice how your "amphetamines" ain't got that "punch" anymore? It's because you're being sold a bunch of crap that is not what it is advertised to be. Imagine — dishonesty in the drug trade.
I will close with this: Support your local gummy dispensary, and always — and I do mean always — wear your gosh-darned helmet!
Tony Steele
Canyon City
