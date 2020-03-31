To the Editor:
Benny Santos is the franchise owner of the John Day Dairy Queen. Three weeks ago on Wednesday, March 11, the John Day Dairy Queen offered meals at half off to those who came inside to eat.
What most people don’t know is that this half-off day was not a DQ corporate event. The half of your meal that you didn’t pay for came out of Mr. Santos' pocket. He told us that this was his way of giving back to this community.
We appreciate his community spirit.
Tom and Sandra Sutton
John Day
