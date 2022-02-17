In the Feb. 9 BME, “Survey says: Voters split on pool bond.” While the editor gives a fairly positive outlook using the right facts, I feel we must look at the “other side” also.
To start with, this survey is terribly flawed for the following reasons: Some citizens could not address the platform provided by the hired California firm on their computers. I know also of at least two households out of the JDCC Parks and Rec district that were included. So when Lisa Weigum “emphasized” the fact that voters “only included voters inside the district” is false.
I informed her at a P&R meeting of the issues why the survey they approved with taxpayers' money was flawed. Failing to realize it shows a continued level of incompetent behavior by the district. $25,000 down the drain like unused water.
Weigum also should have recused herself from any vote in reference to this project of the pool. She has been an advocate of an earlier effort and testified in favor of this project thrown at taxpayers by the city of John Day.
If you agree with the narrative of this survey being legit, then you should not have to go very far into the analysis of it. On the subject of “serious problems locally,” the issue states “A lack of activities for young people” places on the bottom of the list. It was fifth out of seven items. This has been the top selling point in the JDCCPR narrative of this latest, continued, assault on taxpayers.
This is just a few problems with this city of John Day project which the P&R has decided to pursue even after being rejected by a survey executed in the town of Canyon City, which Weigum now is a councilor. Talk about hypocrisy!
This is about the city of John Day trying to raise everyone’s tax liabilities in the county. Now beyond the county’s borders with Green’s involvement in the Tri-Cities Coalition (3R), costing the city’s taxpayers money while abolishing the police.
I hope “all” voters show up and vote no when this levy/tax shows up on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.