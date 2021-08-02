To the Editor:
The primary topic at the city of John Day’s town hall meeting July 27 was the funding for the police department. It was obvious that those in attendance supported maintaining the police service with the city. It was also obvious that most attendees were concerned with how the city was prioritizing their funding and properties being taken off the tax rolls either permanently or temporarily (Urban Renewal Agency).
The city did apply for a Community Oriented Policing Services grant to help partially fund the department with $125,000 per year for three years. The results will not be known until around October. In the meantime, the last day for three police officers would be Aug. 31. Why is this when the city has adopted the FY 2021-22 police budget in the amount of $513,240, an increase of $118,265 over the revised budget for FY 2020-21? Could it be that they are required by statue to pay the police officer’s salary for one year after Aug. 31 if the levy fails? We must understand the levy, like the grant, is only a short-term remedy.
If the levy fails and the police department is consolidated with the county’s sheriff’s department after one year, the sheriff’s department/county will have to decide if they can continue the funding as the city will be relieved of their financial responsibilities. If not, we will only have police services in emergency cases.
It is interesting that we haven’t heard an option to contract services with the sheriff’s department, only to consolidate. In either case the cost to the sheriff’s department will increase.
If the police department does go to the county after one year, what happens to the property tax funding the city currently receives and uses for funding the police department? Where will these funds be allocated, or will the property tax collection rate be reduced?
Residents and voters of the city of John Day must become more informed of what is happening in John Day and what the effects may be. Ask detailed questions and make your voices heard by the mayor, councilors and city manager.
Louis E. Provencher
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.