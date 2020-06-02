To the Editor:
I recently bought a butane weed burner at one of our local hardware stores. The clerk checked me out, smiled and said, "Have a nice day." I just stood there looking at her, and finally, she said, "Will there be anything else?" I said, "Do you have the propane to go with this?"
She was going to send me home to use this device with no propane, making it necessary to drive all the way back to get some.
And this was not an isolated incident — none of the clerks in town will ever ask you if there is anything else you need or would like to go with the thing you just bought.
It's almost a John Day distinctive. I've never seen anything like it before, and it's very annoying.
Richie Colbeth
John Day
