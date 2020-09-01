To the Editor:
As a former member of the community, I feel it is my right to speak up for things that matter. I believe that more needs to be done about those predators who prey on our youth. It’s become very clear that our public safety is at risk especially for those underage. We should be worried about the fact that someone in power can prey on someone in need. Why wasn’t more done to protect our youth. In fact, what was even done? We need to be asking the big questions and making big impacts to protect our community from predators such as this. If we don’t make these changes, we are allowing this to continue again and again. Ask the big questions!
Paige Elaine Hughes
San Diego, California
