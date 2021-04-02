To the Editor:
Curious about what you read, hear or see with the city of John Day? Do you have questions that aren't being answered? I am inviting the residents of John Day to a town hall meeting at the newly remodeled Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds. It will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. We will have some refreshments available and plenty of seating. We will also have it available by Zoom, or you can write us your questions beforehand. It is important that we gather as much input from our residents as possible before we put together our 2021 budget.
We will have presentations available, and all of the councilors and staff will be available to answer questions. We try to keep you all informed, but we still hear the "I didn't know" or "Why can't they fix the streets?" comments, and this will be a great way to hear the facts from us directly. Everything is on the table from streets, pool, treatment plant, downtown revitalization, housing, police and more. Put together your comments and please show up. I know it is short notice, but this is important, and this is an opportunity to see us face to face and help make some very important decisions.
Ron Lundbom
John Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.