To the Editor:
Following up on my last letter, let’s say you are driving around in your $50,000 car/pickup/ATV while texting. OK. Why not swing into a place that sells the Blue Mountain Eagle? Now go park and enjoy the latest happenings. First of all, my predictions are as follows. No. 1, within one to two years, President Biden will be declared mentally unable to serve and the vice president will step in. I truly believe that this was the plan to begin with. No. 2, the new administration will launch the new Green Deal program. This will halt coal production and severely curtail oil production. The domino effect will limit production of electricity (especially in the East) and somewhat all over the U.S. No. 3, the borders will be open to anyone who desires to enter (better brush up on your Spanish) and crime numbers will skyrocket. Amnesty will be granted to all illegal aliens to include many dead ones. That sounds similar to our vote counting. No. 4, the stock market will crash as it did when Obama took over. The feds will raise interest rates to try and prevent inflation. Due to the fact that many people will lose their homes, the housing market will take a dive. You may be able to get a free home with a fill-up since gas will approach $8 a gallon. Next comes the depression as it did in the 1930s. I predict this time it will be much worse. That is about it as far as my predictions. I may be wrong, but that is doubtful because my wife claims that I’m the smartest man in the universe. OK. Maybe I exaggerated a little bit. But still, I’m the smartest man at 343 S. McHaley St. Next, here is a few things you can do to prepare for my predictions. No. 1, stock up on nonperishable food (canned and dried) and try to stay away from items that require refrigeration because power may be limited or not at all for long periods of time. No. 2, keep plenty of flashlight batteries on hand.
Ed Butler
Prairie City
