To the Editor:

Here is a case of “half a dozen of this and six of another.” Last November, nearly half of the John Day voters gave their vote of confidence to Shannon Adair (narrowly defeated by only 19 votes) to represent their views on the city council. At the first meeting of the new city council Jan. 10, half of the council members continued to give their support to Shannon Adair as an applicant to fill the seat vacated by the current mayor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.