To the Editor:
I want to address the grumblings I have heard concerning the increased prices at our local Chester’s Thriftway in John Day.
These are tough times we are going through. Everyone is experiencing difficulties from not being able to go through our day with our normal activities, to finding the food and supplies we are used to seeing on our store shelves. None of this was due to anything any of us have done or could have prevented.
Having been an owner of a restaurant and store in the past I know the struggles these businesses are going through to stay open to serve our needs. They are not only putting their health at risk but also finding it difficult to financially trying to sustain their businesses. The prices of their shipments have gone up if they can get their needed products at all. If you see increased prices at the grocery stores or your local restaurants just know they are not gouging you, they are simply trying to stay in business so they can serve our needs.
We need to remember that when we have fundraisers or need donations of any kind our local businesses are the first to divvy up.
Let’s all take a moment to be thankful for what we have and less critical of those who are working hard and putting their health on the line to serve us.
Rusty Clark
Monument
