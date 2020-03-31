To the Editor:
Regarding Ukiah/Long Creek basketball: Why wasn't Ben Combs given some recognition in the High Desert League for being a really good player? I watched most of the games. Ben gave 100% and accomplished a lot (rebounds, points, steals). He was a team player. He played the whole game, every game, until he broke his right hand and still played left handed.
We had people from the games telling us they loved watching Ben play and people from the opposing team complementing Ben on being such a good player.
Sandy Thompson
Dale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.