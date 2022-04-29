I would like to draw our community’s attention to an important opportunity. On May 17 we have the opportunity to pass ballot measure No. 12-80; this measure will provide our children with a safe location to gather, learn survival skills, provide employment opportunities, as well as a location for unity and health for our whole community. According to the CDC, “More children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects.” “For children ages 1-14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.” In some case studies they have found “Participation in formal swimming lessons was associated with an 88% reduction in the risk of drowning in the 1- to 4-year-old children.” This data is alarming; our county is covered in far too many bodies of water to ignore the facts, and the pivotal reason for voting yes on ballot measure No. 12-80.
I am a past lifeguard, swim lesson instructor, swim team member, and swim team coach. I lived my summers at the Gleason Pool from the time I was 9 years old until 22. I can attest to the positive attribution that the Gleason Pool had on my life and so many others. This bond does come at a cost, but I can promise the benefits that having a pool can provide to our community far outweigh this financial cost. This is the time that we can pull together, and make a difference and create an asset for our community now and for the future generations.
As a mother and fellow homeowner in the tax district, I implore you to please review the facts of this ballot measure. This is an opportunity for all of us to increase our safety and health of an entire community. We can bring back to this community a vital recreation entity. Please, vote yes on ballot measure No. 12-80!
