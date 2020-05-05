To the Editor:
I support Beth Spell for House District 60 representative. As a life-time Grant County resident, an educator and a parent, Beth understands the financial challenges working parents face and will advocate for greatly increased state support for child care and increased access to early education. Beth has personally experienced the sacrifices that a family has to make to provide daycare for their children so the parents can work to support them. Child care workers and preschool teachers earn less than many other professionals, yet their jobs are critical to the well being of our children. Our local economy will be boosted by better pay for those workers and by allowing working parents to pursue better job opportunities. Beth understands the links between affordable child care, early education and a strong and vibrant rural economy and will support current efforts in the Oregon House of Representatives to address these critical issues. Please vote for Beth Spell.
Adele Cerny
Bear Valley
