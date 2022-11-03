I fondly remember as a child growing up in rural Northwest Oregon going to the Grange, Legion Hall, church and other community gathering spots. It seemed that we always greeted each other with a sense of courtesy and fellowship. I believe this was because we saw each other first as fellow Oregonians and neighbors, without regard to what political party we were aligned with.
Fast-forward 50 years, our state leadership is fractured and our two political parties are focused on party politics and not on what Oregonians need. Our leaders have forgotten that to be a leader you must have followers. Followers from all walks of life and all regions of our state. As a veteran and retired Oregon State Police area commander, I learned these lessons long ago.
As civility and leadership has broken down into name-calling and hyper-partisanship, one candidate for governor stands out above all others — Betsy Johnson. Betsy has the tenacity, experience and positive attitude to lead both sides to a sense of accomplishment, not abandonment. Throughout her many years of leadership, her focus has never been about being loyal to a party but rather being loyal to Oregonians.
I have seen her work. No issue is too small, no cause too challenging. With the endorsement of over 90 police leaders across the state and the ability to bring consensus and agreement between the fiercest rivals. Betsy represents the best leadership Oregon has to offer. Betsy has a vision for Oregon that will bring us together. With Betsy as governor, we can begin the hard work of setting aside our differences to focus on a common goal of preparing our state and its citizenry for the challenging times ahead.
Betsy has a long public record that demonstrates her capacity to make things happen. That is why she is endorsed by both Democratic and Republican leaders throughout or state. Betsy will work to make sure our children are both safe and well-educated while growing and ensuring that Oregon remains the “Pacific Wonderland,” the place we are blessed to call home.
