From Oct. 25 through Nov. 9, the Forest Service’s Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) held a series of meetings to unveil their “desired conditions” for the upcoming forest plan revision talks. The BIC’s desired condition for access is incorrectly stated and must be revised. The public in Eastern Oregon has stated their desired condition for access is an open forest. They have stated this since the beginning of travel management in 2007, and through the withdrawal of the forest plan revision in 2018.

