To the Editor:
We want to thank our friends, family and a lot of the community for the overwhelming support and prayers concerning the release of Bradley Moles. With a special thanks to the appellate attorney who worked so diligently reviewing lengthy trial transcripts and the Innocence Project who stood by to fight for Brad and his innocence.
The district attorney has his opinion on the case, but here are the documented facts.
Brad has always stood by his innocence. He had the choice to wait on a very strong appeal, or to be reversed and remanded back to the courts with the recent Supreme Court ruling on Ramos v. Louisiana on how nonunanimous verdicts are unconstitutional and lead to wrongful convictions. Of course, Brad wanted to get him to his wife and his life.
Brad was found not guilty of the indicted charges but convicted with an inconsistent verdict. At least three jurors wrote letters stating they were confused, tired and made mistakes, stating they agreed that the child wasn't honest and that Brad was not guilty. We believe there is documented misconduct at every level in this case. The witness tried to recant her story including writing letters that she wasn't honest because she thought that making up a lie would fix the problems she was having, like not being able to see her mom very often due to homelessness and to date a boy.The witness even wrote that she wanted to apologize to the family and stated that DHS and her counselor at CCS wouldn't listen to her.
There is no compensation for the wrongly convicted in Oregon. Brad lost his home, his job and two and a half years of his life, but he is happy to be home and ready to start rebuilding his life.
We live in a time where our professionals abuse their power with little accountability. Our system is sadly flawed, and unfortunately, it's the children and their families that suffer.
Wendy Cates
Mt. Vernon
