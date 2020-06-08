To the Editor:
EOC coordinating officer overspends and then runs — leaving the county on the hook.
What a surprise!
Since this was non-communicative, non-transparent Sheriff Palmer's great idea (and his deputy), let's let his department take care of the overrun.
What did county citizens get out of this boondoggle?
Where is purchased equipment going now?
How did the sheriff"s "master plan" differ from the plan already in place by the previous emergency coordinator?
Did the sheriff's plan accomplish so much more? If it did, let's hear what it was.
Sandy and Mark Murray
Prairie City
