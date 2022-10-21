To the Editor:

My husband and I both had the privilege of growing up in small rural towns where the community gathered together and provided safe swimming venues for lessons and recreation. While growing up in John Day in the early '50s, I had my first swim lessons at the J-Bar-L pool south of Canyon City. Neighbors carpooled to get all the neighborhood kids to lessons. Mothers and teenagers were the instructors and helpers. Some kids were transported by school bus.

