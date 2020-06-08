To the Editor:
Some people are leaving food at the Grant County Food Bank office without calling 541-575-0299 to tell us that food is being left at the Food Bank office.
We do not man the Food Bank office on any regular schedule.
Any food that is dropped off without calling may go to waste. The food may be in the sun for a long period of time and exceed the temperature for storing food. If that happens, we have to dispose of the food.
The phone number for the Food Bank is on the door of the office.
We are happy to accept food from people who want to donate food.
We like to have the name, address and phone number of the people so the Food Bank can send a thank you letter/receipt, but anonymous donations are OK. Just let us know you are dropping food off.
We ask people to call 541-575-0299 before they drop food off.
Food costs so much. We do not want any of it to go to waste.
Tom Sutton, chairman
Grant County Food Bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.