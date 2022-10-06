America’s and our individual wealth, as good as it may be or seem, cannot pay for everything we may want. Especially when our strengths and lifestyle depend on our financial stability and economy. We must also recognize that many of our fellow citizens are struggling financially. Consider all the financial commitments and other government programs that are in place to help those with limited income.
Unfortunately, many of our governmental representatives as well as many of us make decisions on emotions and don’t necessarily think about what we can afford or whether or not the expenditure is necessary. Consider as a nation we are over $31 trillion in debt with no plans to pay this off. There are also all the entitlements commitments and expenses at all levels of government. We all must live within our means and the government must stop just printing money, borrowing money and increasing taxes. The 60% or so who do pay taxes cannot nor should we absorb all the cost.
When it comes to the 20-year bond levy to construct a seasonal pool at a questionable cost which could increase, those of us within the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District must consider the estimated cost and future costs.
It has been stated the increase in property taxes only amounts to a cup of coffee or a pizza a week. It may also represent the cost of a prescription, a meal or contribution to other costs such as groceries, rent, water and sewage, transportation, etc.
Many of us enjoy the Seventh Street Complex. Are we ready to trade off the open space enjoyed for the construction of a new pool? Will there be future construction in the area closing off more open space?
Consider the current economic climate and all the irresponsible spending by our governments and how increased costs will affect our financial stability. Consider the necessary future financial needs of our citizens, cities, county, state, and country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.