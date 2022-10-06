To the Editor:

America’s and our individual wealth, as good as it may be or seem, cannot pay for everything we may want. Especially when our strengths and lifestyle depend on our financial stability and economy. We must also recognize that many of our fellow citizens are struggling financially. Consider all the financial commitments and other government programs that are in place to help those with limited income.

