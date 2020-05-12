To the Editor:
Grant and Harney county residents are capable, hard-working, proud Americans. Our right to participate in our own destiny is something we hold near and dear. With that right comes the duty to elect the candidates that will best serve our communities.
Jim Carpenter is one of three candidates now running to be our next Grant/Harney circuit court judge. Each of the candidates is an attorney, is well-educated and has legal experience. Jim Carpenter has practiced both civil and criminal law in Grant and Harney counties and is currently working as Grant County district attorney. Having served as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor has allowed Jim to gain the perspective needed to be an impartial judge. Moreover, Jim truly understands our rural ideals and values.
My name is Kathy Stinnett, and I have served as Grant County’s justice of the peace since 2013. In addition to the work I perform in my court, I have participated in statewide efforts to keep local court systems, such as justice courts, open.
Jim Carpenter recognizes that both state circuit courts and local justice courts have a role to play in providing access to justice for our communities. I know that, as a circuit court judge, Jim Carpenter will maintain the current positive working relationship between the courts in both Grant and Harney counties. Jim possesses the temperament and the humility needed to work effectively with the prosecutors, defense attorneys, court staff and other judges.
I invite you to join me in voting to elect Jim Carpenter as our next Grant/Harney circuit court judge.
Kathy Stinnett
John Day
