To the Editor:
The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association is disappointed in the lack of a decision from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding a decision to delist the gray wolf from protections under the Endangered Species Act.
In March 2019, the USFWS opened public comment for a proposal to remove the wolf from protection under ESA after announcing a successful recovery of the gray wolf population. In response to requests, the USFWS extended the comment period until July 15, 2019. The decision on the whether the USFWS would return management of wolves to the states was expected within 12 months after the closing of the comment period.
OCA expected a decision from the USFWS on July 15, 2020. However, there has been no announcement or word on the status of the proposal. Last week, the Rogue pack was responsible for another depredation of cattle in Klamath county and depredations of all livestock continue across the state.
OCA considers the lack of a decision on behalf of the USFWS unacceptable, and action on this issue cannot be prolonged any longer. Oregon cattlemen expect a decision on federal wolf delisting immediately.
Robyn Smith
Oregon Cattlemen's Association
