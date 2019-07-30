To the Editor:
Kudos to the many volunteers who did an excellent job in improving the landscaping around the Grant County Chamber of Commerce. First impressions are important to the many visitors coming through John Day and Grant County. Tourism contributes to our communities in many different ways. The Chamber of Commerce headquarters looks great.
Chris Labhart
John Day
