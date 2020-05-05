To the Editor:
At the candidate forum on Feb. 28, Rob Raschio was professional and presented himself as a serious judicial candidate. His answers assured me he is knowledgeable in a wide range of legal areas and would be unbiased and effective. He exhibited a fair-minded and compassionate approach. He presented a good understanding of mental illness, options for treatment and how to improve services in the community.
I have been unimpressed with Mr. Carpenter’s knowledge and conduct in the courtroom. A 2004 Oregon Supreme Court opinion found that Mr. Carpenter “engaged in conduct involving dishonesty” and that he “lacks aspects of trustworthiness and integrity that are relevant to the practice of law.” Now his campaign information implies that he will be a good judge because he hasn’t supported Gov. Kate Brown. This is prejudicial and inappropriate when running for a nonpartisan judicial position. His lack of judgment and integrity seem unchanged.
Mr. Lamborn lacks the stature and comportment that a judge needs to command respect and order in the courtroom. During the candidate forum, he said he would make sure offenders got a spanking and referred to his use of a crystal ball. These statements are not professional and are dismissive of the seriousness required in a judicial position. I have seen him admonished in court for not presenting himself in a professional manner.
Vote for Rob Raschio! He is clearly the best candidate, with the knowledge and integrity to be our circuit court judge.
Victoria Thompson
Mt. Vernon
